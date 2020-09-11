Some residents in smoked-out Fish Camp will stay put until last second evacuation order

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Officials on Friday said they are investigating the death of a Corcoran State Prison inmate as a homicide.

Officers responded to the prison's Security Housing Unit on Thursday at 8:13 p.m. while Daniel Santos, 29, was seen battering Adrian Rodriguez Jr., 44, in their cell, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release. Pepper spray was used to stop Santos' attack.