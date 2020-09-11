Some residents in smoked-out Fish Camp will stay put until last second evacuation order

As fire crews are still not able to get a firm handle on the Creek fire, another set of evacuations could be coming any time now for residents in Fish Camp. We made the trip up to the small mountain community, mostly made up of vacation homes but we found a couple of residents who are going to wait it out, until the evacuation order is given.
