Some rescued puppies up for adoption Saturday in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some of the puppies rescued in December by the Valley Animal Center will be put up for adoption Saturday in front of a north Fresno pet store.

The puppies, 22 in total, were rescued on Dec. 17 by area animal control officials from a hording situation, said spokeswoman Alisia Sanchez. Now some of them will be available for adoption at the Whitie’s Pets parking lot at 5215 N. Blackstone Avenue between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The puppies are very energetic,” Valley Animal Center Dog Care Supervisor Ruben Cantu said, “and they will need time to adjust. Considering their background, their comfort is with other animals, not people. Once a relationship is built, however, they’ll be very playful, active puppies.”

People who are prepared to adopt and care for a puppy can download an adoption application here and bring their completed copy with them to Whitie’s Pets.

“Any potential adopters will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Sanchez said. “However, that doesn’t mean that the first person in line will be taking a puppy home that day. Our animal care staff will still need to review all adoption applications carefully before any adoptions are made.”

To adopt a dog through Valley Animal Center, the adoption fee is $180. The adoption fee for a cat is $90. All animals available for adoption at Valley Animal Center are up-to-date on vaccines, spayed/neutered, and have microchip IDs.