Some North Fork residents choose not to evacuate from Creek Fire

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KGPE) — The town of North Fork and surrounding areas have been under an evacuation order due to the Creek Fire since Monday.

“This is pretty intense. This is something I don’t think any of us have ever seen up here,” said North Fork resident Angela Cibulskis.

Some residents, like Cibulskis, chose not to evacuate and are waiting it out from home.

“I didn’t want to leave my home. I live here, nowhere else to go, and didn’t know when we’d be back,” Cibulskis said. “Our animals are here, I can’t take them all. Plus I’ve been watching over my neighbor’s properties, taking care of their animals and stuff.”

She said their power has been out for days, and they’re running low on supplies, but they’re ready to go when the time comes.

“We’ll drive out of here if we have to,” Cibulskis said. “I’m packed and ready to go, last-minute belongings, stuff my parents didn’t grab that I think they’d want.”

Fire officials advise if you live in an area that’s under an evacuation order, leave immediately. They also say if you’re under a warning, make sure you’re packed up and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

