FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Three local key races could already be decided. A new Fresno city council member, Fresno County Sheriff, and the Kings County District Attorney.

These candidates already have the necessary votes to secure their respective offices, though a win is not certain.

Still, these candidates are already waiting for the dust to settle and get started on changes.

Starting at the local level, Fresno City Council District One seems to already be decided.

Annalisa Perea could fill Esmeralda Soria’s seat in the council chambers.

She is currently besting Cary Catalano in the polls.

Catalano ran for this same seat before in 2014.

“I don’t care what your party affiliation is, as long as you have a good heart and you work hard, and we’re being ethical with our decisions that we’re making, we’re going to work collectively to do what’s right,” said Annalisa Perea.

Perea says the first thing she wants to address if elected to office is homelessness.

“The number one thing getting started is the homelessness issue. We’re seeing record numbers of resources coming our way to address this, so as far as I’m concerned, we need to start doing things a little bit differently we can’t keep doing a lot of the same and expecting different results,” she said.

Another race that could already be decided is at the county level.

“I think that they have decided they want change, and I am going to bring that change to Kings county,” said current frontrunner Sarah Hacker.

Hacker currently leads incumbent Keith Fagundes to become the next Kings County District Attorney.

“It’s important that we prosecute cases according to the law. If the law changes, then I’m going to go with however the law changes,” she concluded.

While these two women are almost certain to have a seat in their respective offices, Assistant Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni is waiting to call victory.

“Right now, I feel pretty good, we’re pretty confident, last night seeing initial numbers come in with about 30,000 mail ballots that came in over the weekend, plus there’s some provisional ballots out there,” he said.

Zanoni says he is waiting to call it a win until Friday, when every vote is counted and accounted for.