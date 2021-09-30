Some KNP Complex Fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings on Thursday, officials say

Cones block the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Calif., as the KNP Complex Fire burns nearby on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have announced that more evacuation orders issued for the KNP Complex Fire in Tulare County have been reduced to warnings on Thursday afternoon.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies say as of 2:00 p.m., evacuation orders for the following residences in the Mineral King area have been reduced to warnings:

Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond and Oak Grove.

The sheriff’s department says all prior evacuation orders and warnings not address will remain in effect at this time.

Due to current fire activity, officials say a road closure at the Horse Corrals on Mineral King Road, approximately 2.25 miles east of Highway 198 will be in effect.

According to deputies, Mineral King Road will be closed to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to avoid any incidents and delays as fire personnel and equipment travel through the area.

Tulare County Sheriff authorities also report that identification and proof of residency will be needed to access these areas before residents may return to their homes.

Officials say residents returning to evacuation warning areas should be ready to leave again if needed because the fire is still active.

As of Thursday, the KNP Complex Fire has reached 49.349 acres and is 11% contained.