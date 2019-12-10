Some in small Fresno County town unable to dial 911

In an emergency, affected residents should dial Sheriff's dispatchers at (559) 600-3111

BURREL, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Some residents in Fresno County are having issues dialing 911 on Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Some AT&T landline customers are experiencing a problem that doesn’t allow them to place 911 phone calls to the Sheriff’s Office.

The specific residents impacted live in the area of Burrel and have a phone number with a prefix of 866, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Until the issue is resolved, those residents should dial Sheriff’s dispatchers at (559) 600-3111 for help in an emergency.

AT&T is working to fix the problem.

No other information was immediately available.

