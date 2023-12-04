FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Patient loads are up at local hospitals.

It’s due to the ‘tripledemic’— a triple threat of COVID, Flu, and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, otherwise known as RSV.

Bob Lank is in his 80s and knows he is at risk of getting sick.

So takes extra measures to protect himself.

“I know that there are people in my age group who probably don’t work out or go to a gym, gymnasium, or walk,” said Lanker. “So I think it’s taking care of yourself actually starting at and, you know, in your thirties and forties.”

Health experts said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

“You’re going to have aches and pains all over,” said the Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Health Officer. ”You may have a headache, maybe a sickness, maybe an upset stomach, etc. and it’s just a matter of staying hydrated and resting.”

Doctors at Valley Children’s Hospital said they have seen a fifteen percent increase in cases since Thanksgiving.

“Anytime there is a holiday or any other event that leads to gatherings of large numbers of people,” said Valley Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Nicole Webb. “We will see anywhere from a few days to sometimes as late as a couple of weeks afterward, a big bump in respiratory-type illnesses.”

Health officials said a trip to urgent care can help ease the burden on crowded emergency rooms.

“Health care in our county is a very limited resource and we have to use that resource wisely,” said Dr. Vohra. “We only have a few hospital beds compared to the need and we have to use those beds very wisely.”

Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself — and those around you.

As for the RSV vaccines, those are limited and available for only hospitalized high-risk infants.