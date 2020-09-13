Some Creek Fire evacuees gathered for a barbeque in search for normalcy

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) — The small town of Big Creek just south of Huntington lake was devastated by the Creek Fire. The roughly 200 residents were evacuated and have since learned dozens of homes were destroyed.

On Saturday night, Big creek evacuees gathered in Hanford for a barbeque in search of some sense of normalcy.

The supervisor of Big Creek school, the only school in town has family in hanford who opened up their homes for evacuees. Many who have lost everything.

“We find ourselves in a position we aren’t prepared for so I think what we are doing is trying to figure out how to live life today. It’s crazy how 24 hours can totally change your life,” Big Creek Community Church Pastor, Eric Young said.

Big Creek School Superintendent Toby Wait says they wanted to model the barbeque after the monthly pot lucks in town, to keep up with the tradition of community.

“More than anything its good for the kids to get back to some type of normalcy to see each other, to play with each other and just the fellowship we have here today,” Wait said.

Staff at Lee Richmond Elementary School in Hanford have also stepped up to help Big Creek evacuees, providing dinner and raising money for them to replace what was lost.