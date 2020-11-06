Some Clovis Unified students return to the classroom; new restrictions in place

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Some students in Clovis Unified School District were able to go back to the classroom. 2nd, 3rd and 5th graders were able to return to Lincoln Elementary for three hours with COVID-19 regulations in place.

“Kids were excited to be on campus.  They are happy to be with their friends, they did a great job with social distancing, keeping their masks on, they did everything we asked,” said Matt Verhalen, the principal at Lincoln Elementary School for the Clovis Unified school district.

Verhalen says the importance of returning to school in-person is not only for the students.

“The teachers do better with the kids in the classroom because there’s not a single teacher that went to school to be a teacher to be an online teacher, they want to be face-to-face with kids.”

Only 92 of the normally 660 students were able to come back under county and state recommendations and the district believes it’s best to take things slow in these unprecedented times.

“We know that the schedule wasn’t best for working parents and we know that there wasn’t really a best schedule except to bring them back all day and until we can do that we’re putting a bandaid on it and we’re trying to make it as good as we can.”

If someone on campus was to have COVID-19 symptoms, the school does have a plan in place.

“That’s the nice thing about the schedule right now the way that Clovis West area is doing our schedules is you can move directly from the same teacher into the classroom or back to online as the needs happen.”

Kindergartners, 1st, 4th and 6th graders are scheduled to be joining in-person at the Lincoln Elementary campus on Monday, November 9th.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.