Some Clovis Unified schools without power as storm hits Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some Clovis Unified schools experienced power outages Monday after a storm hit the Central Valley.

According to Clovis Unified officials, classes are continuing and campuses are open but power is out at Kastner Intermediate, Clark Intermediate and Sierra Vista Elementary. Officials say classes in rooms without “sufficient daylight” are being moved and phones are operating at a reduced capacity. District officials ask the community to limit calls to schools to urgent matters only.

Tarpey Elementary and CART initially experienced power outages, but have since been restored.

