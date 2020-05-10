Some businesses in Fresno preparing to reopen their doors, part of phase two plan

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Some businesses in Fresno are preparing for reopening on Monday.

Earlier this week Mayor Lee Brand announced a list of authorized businesses allowed to reopen, one of them is car dealerships.

One local auto dealership says they are requiring all customers to wear face coverings. They have signs posted on the doors and say they will have masks and hand sanitizer available for customers. It’s all to make sure they are ready again for in-person business.

The general manager at Own a car of Fresno, Maddy Jawad, says people will not be able to test drive unless they absolutely intend to buy a car.

“Typically car businesses does have a lot of people that just roam around and want to look at cars, we’re not allowing those people to come inside the building and go on test drives, so you have to be a serious buyer to do business with us,” Jawad said.

Other businesses in Fresno are already open, despite state and local orders.

The Waffle Shop in the Fig Garden loop opened its doors Thursday for dine-in services. The owner, Ammar Ibrahim, received a $1,000 fine after the city says they were warned.

But Saturday morning the doors were closed due to an unrelated issue.

“When I came in this morning part of my restaurant was flooded,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim says they will be back up and running in time for mother’s day and will follow social distancing guidelines.

“We’re going to honor all mother’s regardless of what the city tells us,” he said.

Meanwhile in Clovis, their emergency orders are lifted and the morning looked like a typical Saturday, many not wearing face coverings.

But some shops are taking safety precautions and are happy to be back.

“We have a following in Old Town, they’ve missed us,” said Tom Frost, owner of Frost Oak Creek Creations.

The re-opening of these businesses is part of Phase Two of Gov. Newsom’s plan for California.

Newsom hinted that Phase Three is around the corner.

