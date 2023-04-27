SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Areas of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are re-opening, according to national park officials.

At this time, due to severe road damage along the Highway 180 corridor between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove, Caltrans does not expect repairs to be completed before the end of the summer season.

Officials say this means public access is not expected into the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park for the 2023 summer season.

For Mineral King in Sequoia National Park, due to severe road damage along the Mineral King Road both inside and outside the park, public access is not anticipated before mid-June.

Tulare County officials say they are working on temporary repairs to three sections of road damage outside the park boundary and are expecting these repairs to continue into June.

Park officials say that for those who are looking to visit in the next few weeks, Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park and the Foothills area in Sequoia National Park are currently open.

Officials say to check their website for trip-planning information and the most current park conditions and re-opening schedule updates.