FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is now hospitalized after driving into a pole Friday evening, according to Fresno Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a solo vehicle accident involving a power pole.

Police say that the female driver was going southbound on Kings Canyon at an unknown speed when she lost control after hitting the median and rammed the power pole head-on. The power in the area was not affected.

Authorities say that the woman was conscious and breathing, but do not know the extent of her injuries.

Police say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved and would like to remind the public with holidays coming up not to drink and drive.