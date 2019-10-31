Softball game builds bridges between southwest Fresno community and police

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Police in southwest Fresno went to bat with a local advocacy group at the annual community softball game and trunk or treat held at Edison High School.

For some families, the trunk or treat will be the only time they can safely celebrate Halloween.

“Kids don’t get the opportunity to go trick or treating in the neighborhood so this option for them is a really big deal,” said Edison student organizer, Tricia Frausto.

Trunk or treat! Officers from the @Fresnopolice southwest district will soon take on the Fresno EOC Street Saints in a softball game at Edison High School in an effort to build stronger relationships between police and the community. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/3xUFU7H1vB — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 31, 2019

Over on the softball field, southwest Fresno police officers take on the Fresno EOC Street Saints, a local group working to prevent gang violence and empower people to create a healthy and safe community.

Organizers say the softball game was an opportunity to build better relationships between police and the community, leading to more positive interactions.

“We just wanted to show something special here in west Fresno that we can become friends we can become coworkers in creating a safe and healthy community,” said Fresno EOC Street Saints Executive Director Brian King.

Loved meeting these sweet kiddos at the annual community softball game & trunk or treat in Southwest Fresno! Events like this help build relationships between local police and the community while also offering kids a safe trick or treat option. 🎃 @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/6xFnXahgKk — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 31, 2019

It was just a week ago when a video was released showing a Fresno officer shooting and killing a 16-year-old in 2017, creating outrage and sparking protests. In response, a young street saint player took a knee during the National Anthem.

“It’s all about relationships. If we can have honest conversations, sometimes difficult conversations and we can have trust like this,” said Capt. Mark Salazar.

Proceeds from the game will go to support local youth programs. The final score was 29-15 with the Street Saints taking home the win for the fourth year in a row.

