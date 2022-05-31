FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a social media exchange triggered a double shooting that left two teenagers dead in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

“We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences. The video will depict someone possessing a bat. At some point in time during the physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm, shots rang out, and both the Hispanic female and Hispanic male were struck by gunfire and mortally wounded,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.

According to police, shots were fired around 1:20 a.m. on South Argyle Street.

Officers at the southeast policing district were on the scene in seconds. The first victim, an 18-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to CRMC where he later died.

Police were able to catch a suspect vehicle speeding away from the scene.

“Ultimately we detained the 16-year-old driver and front passenger who was 21-years-old. In this vehicle, we located a pair of firearms and we are currently interviewing those individuals as we speak,” Cervantes said.

Police say a video of the incident has been posted on social media and it shows at least one person firing a gun. They believe they have that person in custody.

“We believe that there is only one particular person that was shooting and we believe we have detained that individual and they are interviewed by detectives,” Cervantes said.

Police have not released the identities of the victims and although they have people in custody, they are asking anyone with more information to come forward.