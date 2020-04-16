Social distance singing: Clovis East’s virtual choir performs Toto’s ‘Africa’

Local News

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Despite social distancing, the choir of Clovis East High School still managed to come together and perform ‘Africa’ by Toto.

Choir members, some holding stuffed animals and pets, collectively performed the 1982 hit via online video chat.

A link to the YouTube video was posted to the Clovis East High School Facebook page last week. As of Wednesday, the video has been seen more than 2,100 times.

The Facebook post gives a special shout-out to Clovis East choir teacher Mr. Truong.

