SoCal Edison begins limited reopening of Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Southern California Edison said Shaver Lake will begin a limited reopening to recreation on Saturday following a lengthy COVID-19-related closure.

The reopening of the popular Sierra Nevada reservoir, which had been closed since early April, comes after the utility received approval from state officials in accordance with Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap.

The following facilities will be operating beginning Saturday:

The lake, shoreline, boat slips, marinas, day-use areas and adjacent trails.

Shaver Lake parking lots: The main parking lot used for day parking will be limited to 50% capacity. Because the parking lot adjacent to the boat launch facility is used by individuals towing boats on-site, Edison will not restrict capacity for that parking lot.

Bathroom facilities: The bathrooms are single-occupancy and have been equipped with adjacent single-push button activated sinks and soap dispensers.

Hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edison, which owns the land surrounding Shaver Lake and administers recreation sites along the lakeshore, asks visitors to observe appropriate physical distancing, wear face coverings near others and limit the duration of visits.

Overnight camping at Camp Edison remains closed until the utility receives approval from the state.

The Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau has canceled the annual 4th of July fireworks show for this year.

Updates on recreation access to Camp Edison and other Shaver Lake facilities will be posted at Camp Edison’s website as additional reopening information becomes available.

