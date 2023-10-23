FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was an emotional day for the family of 2-year-old Xander Villalobos. They were able to speak in court today and address 25-year-old, Aaron Moton, the man convicted of the toddler’s death.

“Xander was my 15th grandchild and I struggle with that he ‘was'”, said Elain Rojas, Xander’s maternal grandmother.

“I’ve contemplated suicide because it’s been so hard on me losing my son and my grandson,” said Xander’s paternal grandmother.

Xander’s mother and then girlfriend of Moton, Nikkey Rojas says this is something she will live with for the rest of her life.

“I don’t wish bad on anybody but it’s just so unfair,” she said. “He (Moton) might be away but he still gets to see pictures. He still gets to see his own son grow up even if it’s from a distance. He still gets to see his son go to school holidays, birthdays. I have to go to the cemetery and sit there.”

It was back on Oct. 5, 2021, that Fresno Police were called to the home Rojas shared with Moton because the toddler was found unresponsive. Xander was rushed to CRMC but died a short time later.

“Every time I see my son would’ve been this age,” she said. ” My son should’ve been starting school this year. His birthday just passed. He would’ve been five every year. I have to celebrate his birthday and I have to remember the day that he died three days apart.”

Moton showed no emotion as the judge handed down the sentence of 25 years to life.