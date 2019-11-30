Snowfall forces CHP to pace traffic on the 5 over the Grapevine

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Traffic is being paced by officers on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Saturday while snow is falling in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service in Hanford first reported light snowfall along the freeway from Lebec to Tejon Pass around 12:20 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol reported around 3 p.m. that the snow is starting to stick on both sides of the freeway at Tejon Summit, between Lebec and Gorman.

The CHP said they are pacing traffic from the Lebec Service Road to Gorman.

The Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory at 2 p.m. that is in effect through 7 p.m. for light snowfall over the Grapevine and up to a few inches above 5,000 feet.

They are forecasting that snow levels will rise late this afternoon and evening with precipitation turning to rain along the 5 Freeway.

They are advising drivers to drive carefully.

Light snow falling along the I-5 from Lebec to Tejon Pass. Drive carefully. Pix courtesy of Caltrans #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n5qbhYjyxX — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 30, 2019

This story will be updated.

