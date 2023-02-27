FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Several feet of snow are expected to hit the mountains and foothill communities.

Highway 168 is closed at Lodge Rd. to the public, and only open to residents and workers on the mountain.

The highway is also now closed past Shaver Lake to all traffic, whether you have chains or not.

CalTrans crews, California Highway Patrol, and private snow removal companies are bracing for this next storm, while clearing the already feet of snow that has fallen on Highway 168.

“The conditions are so unique up there, so bad at this point, that anybody up there has to have chains on at this point,” said Larry Johnson.

Johnson is a spokesperson for CalTrans District 6 which covers Fresno and surrounding counties.

According to CalTrans, the recent snowstorm brought dangerous driving conditions to Highway 168.

“The issue with the storm was it was so cold so the snow levels dropped so low, which means the snow level was a lot lower than expected. You have more problems the further you go up,” he said.

Although a large portion of the highway has been plowed for residents and workers to make a safe journey to Shaver Lake, CalTrans is suggesting snow chains if you want to go any further.

“We had such a high volume of snow that the highway has become extremely narrow, down to one lane at one point,” said CHP Officer Justice Jones.

According to CHP, several cars had gotten stuck in the storm as well, even tow trucks and snowplows.

“We had quite a few people stuck the other night. 4x4s that weren’t chained got stuck. Plows got stuck. The snow was so deep nobody could move,” said Jones.

While crews work around the clock, fighting the elements, to try and get the roads cleared.

Caltrans doesn’t have a reopening date yet for Highway 168.

“We’re working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, just to get it passable at this point,” said Johnson.

CHP encourages you to prepare your cars if you know you’re going up in the mountains.

If you do find yourself unfortunately stuck, CHP suggests you stay in your car until help arrives.