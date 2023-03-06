SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The valley floor was mostly sunny Monday, but snow continued to fall down in Shaver Lake and in the mountain communities.

Roads are still closed to all visitors, including Highway 168.

Only people who live in the mountain communities and emergency crews are allowed to go past the roadblock at Lodge Rd., and chains are required to go even further up the mountain.

California Highway Patrol is holding “choke points” to try and keep as many unnecessary people off the roads while crews play catch up on clearing the snow.

“Up to a couple of weeks ago, we thought winter was over,” said Gabriel Sanchez.

Sanchez has been working with snow plows, blowers, and shovels since the snowstorms started again in late February.

“We were gonna get 3-5 inches, then 5-8 then 8 turned into a foot or more every 12 hours. Then we really realized we need to kick into gear,” said Sanchez.

Two weeks later, after almost never-ending hours of work, they’ve gotten through most of what they need to.

“I put in 3 days straight. I mean if you can’t catch up you get behind and it creates more work so you just have to power through,” he said.

Taking a look at how much snow has piled up on that roof and as it falls down, it falls into these snow banks that are still feet high after the two weeks of almost non-stop snow, and it also falls on the roads that crews are having trouble with getting out of the way.

“Caltrans is doing their part to make sure that the 168 is free of snow, but as you can tell minute by minute, the weather changes,” said CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas.

Mike Salas with CHP says their officers are patrolling all roads along highway 168 and past the lake itself.

The lake is completely covered by snow right now, and it’s so dense on the roads, one-way traffic is the only way to go even further on the highway.

“This is a recovery area we’re still in the recovery process, making sure the local residents are able to move in and out of their homes,” said Salas.

More of that snow and rain is on the way again, giving snow removal crews like Sanchez’s more work.

“As far as the rain coming, every single culvert around here is plugged so the roads don’t turn into a lake. A lot more work ahead,” said Sanchez.

There is still no reopening date yet on when Highway 168 will fully reopen to the public.