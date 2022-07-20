FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are getting the new Table Mountain Casino Resort ready for its grand opening on Thursday.

The $500 million project took around 5 years to build. The official grand opening is on July 21 but the soft opening is at 10 pm on Wednesday.

Our station got a tour of the new resort that includes around 170 hotel rooms, a restaurant with a view, and a brand new gaming floor.

The resort is 20 miles north of downtown Fresno and just a couple of miles from Millerton Lake.

“The destination resort dream has begun,” said Tribal Council Chairperson Brenda Lavell.

The new gaming floor is double the size of the old one at around 110,000 sq ft, 2400 slot machines, and over 30 card tables.

The tribal council blessed the building before the opening. The 12-story hotel is made up of 171 rooms.

On top, the Sakai Teppanyaki Restaurant has a breathtaking view of Fresno.

“Very high-end luxurious accommodations in the Central Valley, it is unlike anything you will see in the Central Valley,” said TMCR CEO John Dinius.

The Dragon’s Den and high-limit rooms allow for more privacy. The food court showcases Italian, tacos, pho, and burgers.

The event center holds 2,100 people. Crews set up a stage in the event center to prepare for Country Music star Blake Shelton.

The Blake Shelton concert is sold out for Friday. The tribal council and management have to decide the future of the old building down the street but as of right now Dinius said it will be closed.

