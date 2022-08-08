TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A smell of smoke caused a temporary evacuation of the Juvenile Detention Facility in Tulare County on Monday. According to Tulare County Fire, a call went out at 8:35 p.m about a smell of smoke at the site. This is just north of the city of Visalia.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they also reported the smell of smoke, but no fire. As a safety precaution, everyone was evacuated. According to officials, the smell was due to an overheated motor somewhere in the building.

Officials say no damages or injuries were reported. The facility was turned over back to the Sheriff’s Office at about 10:15 p.m.