Smoke from Contra Costa wildfire is moving to our skies, prompts health caution

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Smoke from a Northern California wildfire is making its way to the Central Valley – prompting a health caution by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The health caution was issued Monday for northern and central regions of the San Joaquin Valley. The caution will remain in place until the fire is extinguished. Air officials warn that particulate matter from smoke can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

According to the air district, the fire is burning on Bradford Island, in the northern area of Contra Costa County. More information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke can be found here.