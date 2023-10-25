HUME LAKE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The United States Forest Service gave the final update on the Rabbit Fire in Hume Lake on Wednesday, as rangers say the incident is coming to a close.

Forest Service officials say the Rabbit Fire originated on Sep. 30 from a lightning strike in the Sequoia National Forest, Hume Lake Ranger District. It originally grew to 48 acres and continued to burn with low intensity, creeping through, consuming the dead and downed trees and brush that covered the forest floor and fire perimeter. Firefighters say they took advantage of weather conditions to grow the acreage of the fire to 2,865 acres through firing operations.

Firefighters say the fire-burning operations came to an end on October 22. Rangers say creeping and backing will be expected. The plan to eliminate excess fuel loading on a portion of the forest that had not seen fire in nearly 100 years has come successfully to its expected conclusion, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Soft closures limited to roads and trails within the fire planning area will continue to be in effect for public safety as tree felling continues. Forest visitors close to fire operations could see their travel restricted.

As for the smoke, the Rabbit Fire smoke is continuing to clear out. Smoke is drifting downslope through the night and then shifting to the north and east in the afternoons.

For more updates about the Rabbit Fire, visit Fire and Smoke Map.