Smoke and dust in the Valley’s air prompt calls to stay inside

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Wildfire smoke being pushed into the Central Valley could be dangerous for your health.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District warned Monday that smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, as well as other fires up and down the state, has combined with dust already in the air to create dangerous breathing conditions. Experts have issued an air quality alert as the particulate matter spreads from the northern region of the Valley to the central and southern regions.

The Valley Air District expects the smoke impacts to remain until Thursday. It warns that anyone exposed to poor air quality or wildfire smoke should limit the amount of time they spend outside. Exposure can trigger asthma attacks and make other respiratory illnesses worse.

To see real-time what the air quality is like in your area click here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.