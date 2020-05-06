Smoke alarm alerts residents to blaze, limiting damage to 100-year-old Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Working smoke alarms were credited with alerting residents Tuesday night to a fire burning in the attic of a 100-year-old Visalia home, allowing fire crews to quickly respond and limit damage, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a home at 305 N Park St. around 11:20 p.m. after a report of a smell of smoke at the residence, said Battalion Chief Derek Fricke. The occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and called 911.

Crews found that the smell of smoke had come from a blaze burning in the attic. Several more units then responded to the home.

A smoldering fire was found in the attic space over the kitchen, Fricke said. Firefighters were able to place salvage covers around the space to protect the structure and its contents.

Fire officials reported that damage to the home was kept to a minimum. Damage was estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

The smoke alarm is credited with alerting the occupants while the blaze was relatively small contributing to fire control efforts, Fricke said. The cause of the fire was attributed to the aging electrical wiring in the old home.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A total of 16 fire department personnel responded to the blaze, consisting of three engines, two ladder trucks and a battalion chief.

Crews reported they remained on scene until 1 a.m.

