SMM Digital Extra – Valley congressman Valadao critical of Biden’s COVID response, questions White House transparency

As COVID cases surge out of control in California and in Fresno county, Valley congressman David Valadao is questioning the transparency and messaging coming out of the White House. Valadao, a believer in the vaccines, says the Biden administration has not been forthright with Americans on the federal response. This is a sneak peek into a more wide-ranging Exclusive on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian at 8am.

