As COVID cases surge out of control in California and in Fresno county, Valley congressman David Valadao is questioning the transparency and messaging coming out of the White House. Valadao, a believer in the vaccines, says the Biden administration has not been forthright with Americans on the federal response. This is a sneak peek into a more wide-ranging Exclusive on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian at 8am.
SMM Digital Extra – Valley congressman Valadao critical of Biden’s COVID response, questions White House transparency
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: