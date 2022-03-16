With California sitting in one of the worst droughts on record, including January and February, now the driest months we’ve seen in more than a century, there’s a new study that found the Westlands Water District that supplies nearly $5 billion in revenue and 35,000 jobs in the Central Valley, is in danger of not having the adequate water supply for farmers.

Some high level forecasters believe if the water supply remains uncertain and volatile there will be irreparable harm to disadvantaged communities. Dr. Michael Shires, who helped author the report, believes thousands of jobs could be in jeopardy if the water supply is not dealt with on a state and federal level. Dr. Shires joined Alexan Balekian in an exclusive interview as the new report became public on Wednesday morning.