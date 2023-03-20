Smittcamp Recognized as Woman of the Year by State Legislature

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney continues to make an impact and is making history during Women’s History Month.

Senator Shannon Grove says she has selected District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp as her 2023 Woman of the Year.

On Monday, each member of the California Legislature had the opportunity to honor a woman from their district for her “Herstory making” activity.

California Women Making Herstory is the California Legislative Women’s Caucus’s floor ceremony in recognition of Women’s History Month.

Photo credit: Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Lisa Smittcamp (Left) Taylor Long, PIO (Right)

Photo credit: Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Lisa Smittcamp (Left) Shannon Grove, California Senator (Right) Photo credit: Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

Senator Grove says Smittcamp was selected for her tireless dedication to justice and for bringing awareness to the critical issues that impact the Central Valley.

Senator Grove added that Smittcamp was most recently applauded for her efforts in educating our communities and youth across the state about the dangers of fentanyl.