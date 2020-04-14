Smash-and-grab at a Fresno gym caught on camera

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A weekend break-in at a small gym in southeast Fresno was all caught on camera.

Security footage shows two people using a rock to smash through the front door of the Fitness Grind and Performance gym on Saturday, shortly after midnight.

Owner Felix Gonzalez said the thieves seemed to know what they wanted and they were in and out in just a couple of minutes. They are seen driving off in a white four-door sedan.

Gonzalez believes the shelter in place order is partly to blame.

“There’s people going crazy. You confine a do long enough they’ll bite, you do the same to humans and they’ll do bad stuff.”

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.