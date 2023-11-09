MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The first Smart and Final grocery warehouse store in Madera will be open next week, company officials announced Thursday.

Smart and Final says customers at the new store will be able to purchase national brands as well as products from First Street and Sun Harvest – Smart & Final’s private label brands.

The store will also include same-day delivery from SmartandFinal.com or the Smart & Final app.

The new grocery store will be open on Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day; normal opening times will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The store will be located at 2237 W. Cleveland Ave., Suite 10, in Madera.