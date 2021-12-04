Small plane crashes near Highway 99 in Visalia, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed near a highway in Visalia on Saturday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies are at the scene of the crash in the area of Road 68 and Avenue 288, near Highway 99.

It is unknown at this time how many people were on the plane, or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Deputies say the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash and investigators are on their way to the scene.

No other details about the crash have been provided by authorities at this time.