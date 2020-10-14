Small groups of students start returning to one Fresno Unified school

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Unified students who have not been participating in distance learning for reasons such as lack of internet access, are English language learners, or they are in special education programs, were invited back to campus this week.

Bonifacio Sanchez is the principal of Deborah A. Williams Elementary School. He said this is the first step to allow students to safely return.

“It’s so nice to have kids back on campus. We do have a small cohort, it is not in-person instruction, yet it is still online learning. We are still using the distance learning model, but we are focused on bringing students back that need the most support,” said Sanchez.

Dr. Mark Ghaly is the California Health Secretary. He said the Central Valley has kept the transmission rate down.

“Central Valley counties continue to move forward with the reduction in transmission and out of the purple tier and into the red tier,” said Ghaly.

Sanchez said to do their part in keeping the transmission rate low they are having their ten students wear a mask and keep six feet of social distance.

“We are using a total of four classrooms to be able to distance and also to be able to personalize the sessions for them,” said Sanchez.

Fresno Unified anticipates a total of 750 students will be brought back to the school to continue distance learning.

