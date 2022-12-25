CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Locally owned stores in Old Town Clovis are asking buyers to shop local not only during the holiday season – but the rest of the year too.

Retro signs, rare finds and much more can be found in the small businesses in Old Town Clovis.

“People love to come Old Town to shop. It’s the window shopping, its the excitement, it’s the small town feeling,” said Marty Watt, owner of the Original 4th Street Antique Mall.

Watt has been the owner of the antiques store in Old Town Clovis for 26 years and says local businesses have more to offer than just antiques.

“The number one selling thing this year has been furniture. Good solid old furniture,” said Watt.

According to a recent Gallup study americans will spend $932 on average this holiday season – and small businesses say you should spend that money with them.

Business owners in Old Town Clovis say they are not competitors, but rather they rely on one another – especially around the holiday season.

“What you have here is a bunch of shops and a lot of local restaurants so we will see a lot of customers go into the shops after lunch or go to lunch after the store,” said vendor Jack Gross.

Shop owners say the easiest way to encourage others to support local small business is by buying gift certificates for loved ones.