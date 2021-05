FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police are investigating the death of a man in Fresno after he was seen stumbling and falling over on a roadway, police say.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:44 p.m. officers from the Fresno Police Department arrived at the intersection of Clovis and Belmont Avenues for reports of a white adult male in the middle of the roadway, stumbling and trying to avoid cars.