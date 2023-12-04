FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Parks and Recreation (PARCS) is hosting a DIY ugly Christmas sweater event, where people can make their sweaters into an “ugly masterpiece.”

Sleigh the holiday style at the Cap Center located at 5191 N 6th St, Fresno for the ugly Christmas sweater-making event on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.

Both days the event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say bring a plain sweater and the festive spirit — and they’ll handle the rest. There will be cookies and light refreshments while supplies last.

To participate, register by Dec. 8 on the PARCS website, call 559-621-PLAY, or go in person to the Dickey Youth Center at 1515 E. Divisadero St. Fresno, 93721.