Skier rescued after falling near Madera County’s highest peak during trip

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Seattle woman on a ski trip along the crest of the Sierra Nevada had to be rescued Monday after falling near Madera County’s highest peak, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies received a report of a woman who had slipped and fallen along the Minarets in the Sierra National Forest. The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Seattle, was on the second day of a six-day group skiing trip along the Sierra crest.

The woman fell while skiing and broke her left leg, rendering her unable to continue, the Sheriff’s Office said. The incident occurred at an elevation of 10,500 feet, less than three miles from Mount Ritter, the highest peak in Madera County.

The victim was part of a professionally guided trip with four other people. The guide was able to activate his two-way Personal Locating Beacon (PLB) to reach out for help.

The PLB provided search and rescue crews critical information on the type of injuries, location, weather conditions and clothing descriptions.

With the help of the California Highway Patrol, the woman was found and airlifted to Mammoth Airport, where she was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Mammoth Lakes for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office cautioned hikers to be careful around rivers and streams in the coming weeks as warmer temperatures are expected causing snowmelt to increase downstream flows. Rocks will be slippery and water will not only flow faster, but water temperatures can be deadly cold.