VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes and the Crime Lab also responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Possible human remains found in a construction zone in Visalia

Officials say the remains were collected and turned over to the coroner of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and consequently send to anthropologists to determine how old they are.

This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators do not believe there is an immediate link to a crime to the the apparent age of the remains.