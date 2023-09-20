FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff and incarcerated artists are creating unique skateboards for youth in the Fresno community.

Avenal State Prison (ASP) staff and incarcerated artists have collaborated with Fresno Skateboard Salvage to beautify skateboards. The nonprofit organization provides skateboards to disadvantaged youth in the greater Fresno area.

Organization officials say that fostering cooperation between prison staff and the incarcerated artists is a key aspect of the “California Model.”

The incarcerated artists have applied their skills to a unique canvas: skateboards. Through the years, with the support of prison staff, incarcerated artists have flourished in this program, honing their talents. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The artists design and paint the skateboards.

Prison officials say the artists have produced amazing work – and the program keeps them busy, allowing staff and incarcerated artists to collaborate in a positive way.

When complete, officials say Fresno Skateboard Salvage receives the skateboards and auctions them to the public to raise money for the non-profit organization.

These one-of-a-kind works of art will be available mid-October in their Facebook group, FSS Auctions (nonprofit) with 100% of proceeds benefiting Central Valley youth with the gift of skateboarding.