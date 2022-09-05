KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Skaggs Bridge Park in Kerman is closed to the public.

The Sheriff’s office says a couple of large trees fell into the river there on Sunday, causing a hazardous situation for swimmers.

County personnel says they are scheduled to do an assessment, which must be completed before reopening to the public.

Skaggs Bridge Park is located on the San Joaquin River near Highway 145. The park is 17 acres with turf and trees, a playground, and a restroom.

There are picnic tables and BBQs and the park is also used for swimming, according to Fresno County.