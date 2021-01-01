Six stabbed during fight at New Year’s Eve party, Hanford police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Six people were hurt Friday after an altercation during a New Year’s Eve party, Hanford police say.

Officers arrived on the scene at the 1300 block of Fernot Way in Hanford at 3:00 a.m. That’s where investigators say a dispute had turned violent leading to six people suffering from ‘slash and puncture wounds.’

All but one of the victims were transported to an area hospital while officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment.

Rogelio Cuevas, 26, and Rene Garcia, 21, were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

If you have any information on this investigation you are asked to contact the Detective B. Johnson with the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at 559-585-2540.