Six murals in the works in downtown Fresno honoring the life of George Floyd, bringing attention to racial injustice

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –Six new murals are in the works in downtown Fresno honoring the life of George Floyd and calling attention to racial injustice.

Local artists spent all day Sunday, finishing up the first mural on H and Inyo streets near Chuckchansi Park.

The artists say each mural will have a different look, but a similar message.

“This is the time we need to be on our game, and calm is the way to do it. Calm is the way we can get things done so no more victims start popping off because constantly we react out of rage, out of anger and out of frustration and it just doesn’t work so we need to chill out and come together to make creative solutions,” Urbanist Collectives, Reggie Gamboa, ‘Lace 28’ said.

Organizers from the non-profit Urbanist collective say they plan to have tours of the murals in downtown Fresno as soon as all six are finished.

