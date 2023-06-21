WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday released new bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting, where a deputy was forced to shoot a teen suspect, in the small town of Winton back on April 29.

The video released shows the suspect, 17-year-old Jonathan Daniel Diaz-Duarte, and Deputy Lisa Lopez, exchanging gunfire, resulting in his death.

“To me, it looks like it was an accident, and that’s what I’m gonna stand by, regardless of what anybody else says, you know what I mean? That’s still my little brother at the end of the day,” said Itzel Diaz, Diaz-Duarte’s sister.

In the video, Deputy Lopez can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun! Drop it!” The video appears to show that Diaz-Duarte shot first.

“We have slowed down the video so you can see Diaz-Duarte clearly point the gun behind him towards Deputy Lopez and fire one shot,” said Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson, going step-by-step in a breakdown of the bodycam video.

In the video, Undersheriff Gibson says it all started when deputies went to a call of reported gang activity at Winton Cemetery around 1:00 p.m.

He says when deputies arrived, multiple people fled before they took off in a white truck.

Deputies led a short pursuit after the driver failed to yield, ending in a crash.

“The vehicle crashed into a parked car at the corner of Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue in Winton at 1:14 p.m.,” said Gibson.

Investigators say several suspects ran, including Diaz-Duarte, who can be seen with a rifle in hand.

“Hey stop! Stop now! Let me see your hands,” a deputy in pursuit called out.

The same deputy, in chase of the 17-year-old, lost him in a nearby home-style apartment complex. Deputy Lopez arrived moments later and spotted the 17-year-old before she chased him into an empty lot.

Deputies say Diaz-Duarte died on the scene and they found an AR-15-style rifle on the juvenile, loaded with .223 ammunition, capable of piercing law enforcement body armor.

“Deputy Lopez sustained one gunshot wound to the left ear, and gunpowder burns to her left cheek. The bullet also broke the back of her sunglasses. This shows how close the bullet came to potentially ending her life,” said Undersheriff Gibson.

Itzel Diaz, the suspect’s sister, said even though “Danny” was a troubled kid, who only just got out of juvenile hall for robbery right before his death, she says he always cheered her on in her pursuit of a career in law enforcement.

“He would always tell me like, ‘Even though you’re a cop, I don’t really like cops’ but, he was my biggest motivation and whenever I’d be like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this anymore’, he’d be like, ‘you’re gonna be a great cop, you’re gonna be a great forensic biologist, whatever you decide to do with yourself, you’re gonna be great at it’,” said Diaz.

She just asks that kids out there listen to their parents, and stay away from gangs because she feels if her brother did, he would still be alive.