Silver City resort in Sequoia National Park ends season because of evacuations from KNP Complex Fire

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The KNP Complex fire has continued to grow in the Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park and has spread northeast into portions of the Sequoia National Forest.

The acreage now exceeds 48,000 acres and over 1,800 firefighters are assigned to the fire to include the Southwest Area Type I Incident Management Team 2 and CALFIRE.

Since Monday, there have been no new evacuation notices given for those living in and around Sequoia National Park, but the current notices remain in place.

The KNP Complex in the Sequoia National Park was originally two fires from lightning occurring on September 9th, discovered and reported on the 10th, and designated a complex on September 11th.

According to fire crews, the priorities of the fire team are the protection of life and property in the communities surrounding the park; protection of the giant sequoias, and the protection of infrastructure and facilities in the park.