Silver Alert issued for missing Madera man

Joseph Dauderman, 52 (CHP)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 52-year-old Madera man.

Joseph Michael Dauderman, 52, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Avenue 12 1/2 and Road 37 1/2 in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 183 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald.

Dauderman is believed to be wearing a black bicycle helmet and riding a dark-colored bicycle with orange rims. He suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

The alert was issued in Madera, Fresno and Merced counties. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

