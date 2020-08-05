Silver Alert issued for missing Madera man

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 52-year-old Madera man.
Joseph Michael Dauderman, 52, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Avenue 12 1/2 and Road 37 1/2 in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 183 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald.
Dauderman is believed to be wearing a black bicycle helmet and riding a dark-colored bicycle with orange rims. He suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.
The alert was issued in Madera, Fresno and Merced counties. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.