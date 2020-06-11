Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Madera man

Robert Bane, 81, was last seen on June 4 in Madera, Calif. (Courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 81-year-old Madera man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Robert Bane was last seen June 4 at about 3 p.m. in Madera, according to an alert issued on behalf of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. He is bald with blue eyes, with a height of 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans.

Bane is believed to be driving a black 2010 Cadillac CTS with the California license plate “6KAR835.”

Authorities said Bane suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

The CHP said anyone who sees Bane is asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert was issued to Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Last seen: Road 400 at Road 406 Madera

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/qw1ujgH7TS — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 11, 2020

