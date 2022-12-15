SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib Temple in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food pantry this Sunday in which over 300,000 lbs of food will be given out.

The event is sponsored by local businesses such as Khalsa Transportation, as well as world recognized charity Khalsa AID. This is the second year the GGKS Temple has hosted the event.

The Charity Food Pantry Drive-Thru will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sikh Temple located at 10011 S. Golden State Blvd. in Selma. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. The boxes of food will be distributed to anyone in need.

A GoFundMe page is also setup for anyone wishing to donate to the event.

Organizers say the last event in 2020 had a line of cars two-miles long.