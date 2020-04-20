Sikh community helping to feed thousands in the Valley

SELMA, Calif. (KGPE) — More than 2,500 boxes were given out at a Sikh temple in Selma on Sunday, helping to feed thousands in the Valley.

Each box had enough food to feed a family of five.

“It’s been hard with everything shut down and being out of work, this is awesome they’re giving out food to everybody,” said Eddie Dutcher, a man waiting in line to receive a box of food.

Tanroop Singh, a board member at the Gurudwara Guru Kalgidhar Sahib temple says this food drive would have happened regardless of the pandemic because he says in the Sikh community feeding people is part of their core values.

“I know a lot of people they see a turban, they have different stereotypes, we want to make sure they know we’re hard-working people, we meditate on God, we give back to the community, we’re always here,” Singh said

The only difference now, Singh says every volunteer is wearing masks and gloves, including the mayor of Selma and District 21 Congressman T.J. Cox.

Both helped to load boxes of food into car trunks, each one filled with pastas, rice, beans and bread.

“With the support of the community and our sponsors we’re able to gather 60,000 pounds of food,” Singh said.

A gesture of kindness that means a lot during times of uncertainty.

“It’s great that people are giving out, we’re very grateful for this,” Dutcher said.

Singh says if you missed this food drive and are in need of help, you can message them on Facebook (Gurudwara Guru Kalgidhar Sahib Temple Selma) or on Instagram: akjselma.

