FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat finally arrived in the Central Valley Friday, as familiar dangers returned for those who live in the area.

Those dangers include heat-related illnesses, putting the most vulnerable people at risk.

On triple-digit days like Friday, experts say the simplest things you can do is drink plenty of water, keep out of the sun, and if possible, stay indoors.

The extreme heat doesn’t stop residents or workers, but if you’re unprepared, or if you spend too much time in the sun you could put your life in danger.

According to UCSF Fresno, there are three types of heat-related illnesses.

The first, and first stage, begins with “heat cramps” in your muscles or stomach.

If you don’t cool off, that can progress to heat exhaustion.

“People can progress to nausea, vomiting. Your skin is actually kind of cold and clammy. And people may pass out,” said Dr. Jessie Werner, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at UCSF Fresno.

Dr. Werner says if you are consistently vomiting, go to the emergency room.

Either way, she says to seek shelter or shade, drink water, take a cold shower, and do anything you can to cool yourself off as fast as possible, or the illness can progress to heat stroke.

“Heat stroke is that extreme where you’re no longer sweating. Your organs are becoming overheated, and not working properly, and people do go into multi-organ failure. That’s why with heat stroke, confusion is a big part of that,” said Dr. Werner.

If you reach the stage of heat stroke, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Emergency responders are ready, with those at American Ambulance expecting a rise in heat-related calls, with a rise in temperatures.

“The elderly and young children would be the most susceptible and anybody that works outside. Construction crews, or anybody doing any sort of activity outside,” said Cesar Rosas, operation supervisor & paramedic for American Ambulance.

Experts agree if you are outside, especially if you’re working, wear something light, take frequent breaks, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.